5 Oxford businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Five Oxford, Mississippi businesses have been issued citations for selling alcohol to minors.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers conducted alcohol compliance checks last week.

The following businesses were cited:

Walgreens

Marathon gas station on S. Lamar Blvd.

Lamar Yard

Brittany Store

Joysticks

