5 Oxford businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Five Oxford, Mississippi businesses have been issued citations for selling alcohol to minors.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers conducted alcohol compliance checks last week.

The following businesses were cited:

  • Walgreens
  • Marathon gas station on S. Lamar Blvd.
  • Lamar Yard
  • Brittany Store
  • Joysticks

