1 detained following deadly shooting near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Parkway Village area.

Officers on the scene say a man was shot and killed on Comanche Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One person is detained in connection to the case, according to Memphis police.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Comanche. One male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.