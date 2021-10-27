Advertise with Us
1 detained following deadly shooting near Parkway Village

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Parkway Village area.

Officers on the scene say a man was shot and killed on Comanche Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One person is detained in connection to the case, according to Memphis police.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

