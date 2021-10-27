1 detained following deadly shooting near Parkway Village
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Parkway Village area.
Officers on the scene say a man was shot and killed on Comanche Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
One person is detained in connection to the case, according to Memphis police.
