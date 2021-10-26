Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition after a group fight led to a shooting in Cordova Monday evening.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says about six young males were fighting in a parking lot and one male was shot. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SCSO is working a scene on Berryhill Rd. & Chimneyrock Blvd. in east Shelby County where about 6 young males were fighting in a parking lot. One male was shot. Responsibles fled the scene on foot. The victim was... (1 of 2) — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 26, 2021

...transported by SC Fire Dept. to ROH in critical condition. This is an on-going investigation. Call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH if you have information. (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/eAuyCgI0Xg — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 26, 2021

