Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition after a group fight led to a shooting in Cordova Monday evening.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says about six young males were fighting in a parking lot and one male was shot. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

