Victim identified after vehicle pursuit ends in deadly crash

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim in a crash after a vehicle pursuit in Memphis has been identified.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 59-year-old Marvin Honey died in the crash that happened October 21 near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road.

Police say that Memphis and Bartlett officers were in the area of Mississippi and Lamar when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle, driven by Johnny Landon, did not stop.

Police say Landon intentionally rammed a Bartlett police vehicle at Hernando and Alice and fled the scene. His vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Raines Road. Honey was the driver and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

