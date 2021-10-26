UofM marching band starting ‘mighty’ fundraiser for new instruments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Sound of the South is now looking to raise a mighty amount of money.

The University of Memphis’ (UofM) marching band is in need of new instruments, but that comes with a hefty price tag of $400,000.

If you’re a Tigers fan, then you know the Mighty Sound of the South.

With every basket made or touchdown scored, the UofM band is there to lead the celebration.

“We’re deeply ingrained in all those experiences,” said UofM director of Athletic Bands, Will Plenk.

“I think the diverse culture this band has, we fit a lot of different styles,” said senior band member Antonio Posey. “With the city of Memphis being so diverse with its music, it’s great we get to play different styles of music and do all of them well.”

The band is striving for excellence, but over the last few years, something has gotten in its way. Aging instruments, often exposed to the elements, are taking their toll on the band.

“We have zip ties holding [instruments] together,” Posey said. “We’re trying to work with what we got.”

Posey is playing one of the aging tubas. Plenk says it’s been clear over the last five years the instruments would soon need to be replaced.

While some operations money and big donations have helped cover some of the $400,000 to replace every piece, most instruments on the field still need to be replaced.

“With the condition they’re in, it’s mission-critical here,” Plenk said.

The marching band has set up a fundraising page, asking for the community to help them raise the remaining $250,000 to replace all the instruments.

“This is a gift that goes directly to benefiting the students and what they do day to day, and what you see in our athletic events,” Plenk said.

Plenk says the goal will be met by a lot of people giving a little bit. Every donation, the band says, will make a mighty impact.

“The Mighty Sound of the South, it’s a legacy that’s been around. So, we want to have the best sound we can have and the mightiest sound,” Posey said.

“So, part of why we are replacing these is we need them because they’re breaking apart in our hands, but also because we want to be considered one of the best college bands in the country. And in order to do that, this absolutely has to happen,” Plenk said.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.