Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says agents found dozens of stolen catalytic converters inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Two suspects were pulled over on I-40 in Haywood County for a traffic violation when agents discovered 40 catalytic converters. The suspects are accused of trafficking the items from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book showing the value of the converters in New York was about $30,000.

The task force says saws and blades commonly used to steal catalytic converters were also seized.

The two suspects are now in custody.

