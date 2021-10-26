TDH, City of Memphis now offering more booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands more people in Shelby County are now able to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Memphis public vaccination site at the Pipkin Building will be offering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.

Monday the Tennessee Department of Health said its sites started offering boosters for all three vaccines.

“Now is the time and that’s really our message,” said TDH Deputy Commissioner of Population Health Dr. Morgan McDonald. “The vaccines are safe and they’re effective. If you qualify for a booster vaccine now is the time to get it in advance of holidays and other potential exposures.”

To qualify for a booster shot you must be 65 and older or 18 and older with a medical condition, living or working in a long-term care facility or an increased chance of exposure because of your job.

For those who received Johnson and Johnson, those who are eligible can get a booster two months after the first shot, and for Modern and Pfizer recipients it’s at least six months.

Last week the FDA and CDC recommended J&J and Moderna boosters. They also said it’s okay to mix and match shots.

“The FDA and CDC encourage folks to stick with the same manufacturer but certainly we understand sometimes there are personal preferences,” said McDonald.

Those going to City of Memphis sites will also get to choose. Also, homebound vaccinations continue in Shelby County, with the program now administering third doses.

“Many of the persons we know who are homebound have complex medical issues and it may mean they need a third shot and we continue to serve them,” Memphis Fire’s Healthcare Navigator Manager Kevin Spratlin said.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the J&J booster isn’t guaranteed to be at every site. Click here to find out what vaccines will be at each location.

You can learn more about the homebound program and vaccinations in Shelby County by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.