Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TDH, City of Memphis now offering more booster shots

COVID vaccines
COVID vaccines(WRDW)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands more people in Shelby County are now able to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Memphis public vaccination site at the Pipkin Building will be offering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.

Monday the Tennessee Department of Health said its sites started offering boosters for all three vaccines.

“Now is the time and that’s really our message,” said TDH Deputy Commissioner of Population Health Dr. Morgan McDonald. “The vaccines are safe and they’re effective. If you qualify for a booster vaccine now is the time to get it in advance of holidays and other potential exposures.”

To qualify for a booster shot you must be 65 and older or 18 and older with a medical condition, living or working in a long-term care facility or an increased chance of exposure because of your job.

For those who received Johnson and Johnson, those who are eligible can get a booster two months after the first shot, and for Modern and Pfizer recipients it’s at least six months.

Last week the FDA and CDC recommended J&J and Moderna boosters. They also said it’s okay to mix and match shots.

“The FDA and CDC encourage folks to stick with the same manufacturer but certainly we understand sometimes there are personal preferences,” said McDonald.

Those going to City of Memphis sites will also get to choose. Also, homebound vaccinations continue in Shelby County, with the program now administering third doses.

“Many of the persons we know who are homebound have complex medical issues and it may mean they need a third shot and we continue to serve them,” Memphis Fire’s Healthcare Navigator Manager Kevin Spratlin said.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the J&J booster isn’t guaranteed to be at every site. Click here to find out what vaccines will be at each location.

You can learn more about the homebound program and vaccinations in Shelby County by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’: Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,670 new cases reported Tues.
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time