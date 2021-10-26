Some Bartlett water customers received two bills in Oct.; should only pay one

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett water department announced Monday that some customers may have received two separate mailings for the same service.

Officials blame a September switch to a different service provider for mailing out water bills.

Customers who received two bills should only pay one.

