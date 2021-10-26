Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy, K9 joins U.S. Marshals task force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A U.S. Marshals task force has two new members.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner are now part of the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Deputy Jonathan Wingo has been a sheriff’s deputy for over 12 years. His K9, Marko, is a four-year-old Dutch Shepard. He is trained in narcotics detection and apprehension.

This U.S. Marshals task force has a primary goal to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.

