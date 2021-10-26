Shelby County Schools sends more security to Kingsbury schools following a nearby shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple teens are expected to be arrested for a shooting that happened feet from a Memphis elementary school.

Parents hope their kids get more protection following it and others are afraid to send their children back to school in the area.

Memphis police said a group of people was selling drugs out of a car parked outside Kingsbury Elementary School on North Graham Street Monday when a shooting broke out not long after school had ended.

Four people were shot.

“I guess [Shelby County Schools] is going to have to hire more security if the security they have is not enough, because this is going to get out of hand,” parent Jose Salazar said.

Memphis police said six teens were involved in the shooting that left four people in the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, 19-year-old Erik Sandoval had been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. An affidavit said video footage clearly shows Sandoval firing a gun during an argument that happened on North Graham outside Kingsbury Elementary School.

Witnesses told police Sandoval and his friends were selling drugs out of a car parked on the street when another group approached them and started arguing about a gun. Police said eventually someone started shooting a gun and others returned fire.

Police said eight shell casings were found in front of the school.

Parents who send their children to Kingsbury elementary, middle, and high schools said they’d like to see more security in the area throughout the day. They’d like to see it specially as kids are dismissing, and heading to after school programs like nearby Street Ministries.

“More security officers to be out here to help coach the kids to make them go home, or if they go to Streets [Ministries], make sure they stay inside Streets and not just wandering around without adult supervision,” parent Amber Oropeza said.

Shelby County Schools said more officers were on hand Tuesday at Kingsbury schools as a precaution, as well as more mental health professionals.

All those who were shot Monday had been released from the hospital by Tuesday afternoon except for one person who remains in serious condition at Regional One.

Police said some of those who were shot are also considered suspects in this shooting.

