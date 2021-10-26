Advertise with Us
Shelby County Fire Department helps rescue horse from muddy pond(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rescue over the weekend saved the life of a family horse.

The Shelby County Fire Department received a call Sunday about a horse stuck in a muddy pond floor in East Shelby County.

When the fire department arrived, the horse was exhausted. Fire crews used rope to help slowly pull the horse free of the mud.

Once out of the mud, the horse laid down to regain its strength. After a little feed, the horse was up and ready for some pictures.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

