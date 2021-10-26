Rent, utility assistance available for Shelby County residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County residents who are in need of rent and utility assistance can now apply to get help.

Welcome Home Memphis, an organization that helps Memphians and Shelby County residents with resources related to homeownership, says renters in the area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are free to apply.

Those who apply must:

Someone in the household had a financial loss due to COVID-19 You are past due on your rent or utilities Your household income us under 80% of the county’s median income.

You can apply through Nov. 14.

Applicants do not have to provide proof of citizenship or a social security number, according to Welcome Home Memphis.

Visit home901.org/ to submit your application.

