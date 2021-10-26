Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’: Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,670 new cases reported Tues.
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo