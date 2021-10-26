Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain and clouds move back in tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have full sunshine this afternoon, so temperatures will be near average for late October. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will build in after 5 pm and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. It will be another cool night with low temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain moves in late Wednesday night after sunset. With a low pressure system to our south, rain will be on and off all day Thursday. A cold front will slowly move through on Friday, which will also bring a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and below normal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s. It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’ Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Cool and dry for now, but more rain and a colder pattern is coming
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 25, 2021
Map showing the peak of fall color
Breakdown: When fall colors peak & why leaves change colors
Some years in the Mid-South the fall color is vibrant and other times the color may not last...
Breakdown - When fall color peak & why leaves change color