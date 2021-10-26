Rain and clouds move back in tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have full sunshine this afternoon, so temperatures will be near average for late October. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will build in after 5 pm and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. It will be another cool night with low temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain moves in late Wednesday night after sunset. With a low pressure system to our south, rain will be on and off all day Thursday. A cold front will slowly move through on Friday, which will also bring a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and below normal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s. It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset.

