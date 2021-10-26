Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder broke down where things stand right now with COVID boosters, including who qualifies and the mix-and-match method.

She also spoke about the Delta Plus variant in Great Britain and how it could impact the Mid-South.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

