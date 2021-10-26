Parents rally in Memphis after shooting sends 3 teens to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Parents and community members say they are fed up with the violence and calling on authorities to do something about it.

Parents and neighbors gathered Monday night on North Graham Street at the very spot shots were fired outside of Kingsbury Elementary School near Streets Ministries.

“And that’s when I started crying and shaking and I say, I feel afraid,” said Karina Salcedo.

Salcedo was picking up her children at around 3 p.m. when Memphis police say a disagreement between two groups ended in gunfire, striking one innocent bystander.

Four people were injured, including three teenagers taken to Le Bonheur and Regional One.

One adult in non-critical condition was taken by private vehicle to Baptist East.

Parents say gang violence is an ongoing problem in the community and more needs to be done to keep their kids safe.

“They can put more security guards out here while school is running after school. Anything. I don’t know, anything that can help,” said one parent.

Although the shooting did not happen on school property during school hours, parents still say they want more communication from the school when incidents like this happen.

“You know we don’t get that told to us. Our kids are the ones that communicate with us. It’s crazy how this school doesn’t have that communication with us parents,” said one parent.

Police say the shooters were in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

