Neighbors shocked after shooting kills 2, injures 3 at Mississippi apartment complex shooting

CRENSHAW, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead and three more are injured following an apartment complex shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department confirms five people were shot Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments.

Investigators say they recovered between 60 to 100 rounds, from multiple weapons, shots that were heard by neighbors.

“Scared, real scared you know. Oh, it scared me. It really scared me last night when it happened,” said a neighbor who did not want to be named.

Deputies found 24-year-old Derrick Dewayne Small, Jr. and 19-year old Deshun Cornellas Anderson with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Small’s father rushed to the scene when he heard about the shooting.

“He was laying on the ground other there and I wanted to get to him, and they won’t let me get to him. But the police had blocked off and I say, man that’s my baby laying right there. I can’t even pick him up,” said Derrick Small, father of Derrick Dewayne Small, Jr.

Derrick Small says he saw his son earlier in the day and recalls shaking his hand and giving him a hug as he dropped him off and said goodbye.

“I took him to the gas station before I went to my brother’s house. Last time I seen him alive, it really messed me up,” he said.

The sheriff’s department says three other victims, two men, and a 19-year-old woman are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Neighbors say nothing this extreme has ever happened in the years they’ve lived in the area.

“No, I’ve been here 26 years and this never happened. First time since I’ve been here,” said a neighbor.

Special agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

The suspects are still at large. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department.

