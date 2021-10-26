Advertise with Us
Memphis police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl

Memphis police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a runaway child.

Police say 12-year-old Jenine Henderson left her residence in the 3800 block of Patte Ann Drive Sunday, October 24, without permission.

Jenine is 4′7″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her hair is braided. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red joggers.

Anyone with information on Jenine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

