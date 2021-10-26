Memphis native Carrie Bernans opens up about new film

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Actress and stunt woman Carrie Bernans spoke only with Action News 5 about her new film that’s featured in the 2021 Indie Memphis Film Festival.

Bernans played Dora Milaje in Marvel’s “Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame” films.

The Bolton High School graduate speaks six languages and practiced martial arts in China, but says running track for the University of Memphis helped her harness the discipline she hopes will inspire youth.

<”I want young boys and girls, no matter where they’re from, no matter what street they live on to know that opportunities are out there and they can be afforded to them,” Bernans said. “As a matter of just them believing that they can, and putting the discipline to hard work to getting it done and that if they continue to put in the work and they’re consistent that it will happen, and that anything is possible. Honestly, if you have faith and believe and you put in the work, you’re going to have an angel that greets you. A person is going to believe you, somebody is going to plant that seed and water it. I just promise you that.”

Between recent films with John Travolta and Idris Elba, Bernans was in Memphis to promote her new film, “Finding My Roots: The Tale of Two Carrie’s.”

The film festival wrapped up Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.