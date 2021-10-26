Medical center organizing Halloween event for senior citizens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis medical center is working to create a safe space for senior citizens to celebrate Halloween this year.

The Dedicated Senior Medical Center is having a Halloween Trunk or Treat Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It’ll be held at the senior medical center at 5131 Quince Road.

Seniors can dress up and enjoy food, music and giveaways including a costume competition.

The event is also free of charge.

You can call or text 901-426-3450 to RSVP.

