Tennessee state rep. speaks out on Kellogg’s worker strike

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Rep. Joe Towns (D-Memphis) is speaking out on the worker strike at the Kellogg’s plant in the Bluff City.

Kellogg’s workers are unhappy with the company’s pay structure. They have been on strike nationally since Oct. 5.

