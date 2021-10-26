Jury selection underway for Shelby County woman accused of killing her 4 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jury selection is expected to continue for a Shelby County woman accused of killing her four children back in 2016.

Shanynthia Gardner was 29 years old when authorities say she stabbed her four children, each under the age of six, inside their home at The Greens At Irene apartment complex.

The four children were four-year-old Tallen, three-year-old Sya, two-year-old Sahvi and six-month-old Yahzi.

Shelby County deputies say Gardner’s 7-year-old son survived the attack. According to an affidavit, a witness saw the boy leaving the apartment yelling that his mother stabbed his sister.

At the time, Gardner’s friends said she loved her children and it didn’t make sense that she would harm them.

Gardner was found “mentally defective” by one medical expert in 2017.

