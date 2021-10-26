I-40 chase ends in crash, attempted murder suspect arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is behind bars following a police chase on I-40 in Fayette County.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force say they stopped Chartavious Lewis of Brownsville along the interstate before he led them on a pursuit into Tipton County.

The chase ended in a crash and Lewis was taken into custody.

He is charged with felony evading and had outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and other violent offenses.

The task force says no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.