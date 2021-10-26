Fundraiser supports officer’s 4-month-old daughter with heart defect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department is teaming up with COP STOP to help raise money to support one of their own.

Germantown Police Officer Brian Quinn’s infant daughter, Caroline, was born with Atrioventricular Septal Defect and has spent the last month in the ICU.

The 4-month-old has already had two heart surgeries and still has a long road ahead.

Joanna Young with COP STOP spoke with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about fundraising efforts underway to help support the family, including smoking and selling Boston butts.

Click here to place a Boston butt order. (deadline to order is November 30)

You can also purchase 20oz stainless steel insulated tumblers for $25, as well as “Sweet Caroline” wristbands for $5. (deadline to order is November 26)

20oz laser engraved tumblers available for purchase (Joanna Young)

The Boston butt orders will available for pick up December 4 at the Tanner Pavilion at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Grounds.

"Sweet Caroline" wristbands to 4-month-old battling Atrioventricular Septal Defect. (Joanna Young) (Joanna Young)

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.