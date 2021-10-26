First Alert to a cold and rainy pattern setting in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep the Mid-South dry and slightly cooler than average tonight & tomorrow followed by a low pressure system that brings rain and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening, an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs again near 70.

