Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to a cold and rainy pattern setting in

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep the Mid-South dry and slightly cooler than average tonight & tomorrow followed by a low pressure system that brings rain and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing late in the day and evening, an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs again near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’: Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 26, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds, showers and more cool weather on the way!
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 10/26