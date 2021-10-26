COVID-19: 24 new pediatric cases reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 145,523 and deaths to 2,227 since the pandemic began in 2020. Of the new cases, 24 were reported to be among children. As of Monday, there are 303 active pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases has remained below 100 for the last few days.

Shelby County Health Department reported the seven-day average is 93 cases per day between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25.

The county’s latest positivity rate reported was for the week beginning on Oct. 10 at 6.6%. This is up 1.1% from the previous week’s percentage.

Shelby County is currently 71.5% of the way to the goal of herd immunity of 700,000 people vaccinated. The average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 1,727.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.