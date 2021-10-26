Community blames gang violence after 3 teens injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens are recovering after a shooting Monday afternoon near a Memphis elementary school. One of those teens was in critical condition at last check.

Four people were hurt in the shooting yesterday on North Graham Street near Kingsbury elementary not long before students were dismissed for the day.

Hours later, parents and community members gathered in that very spot outraged.

They say they are fed up with the violence.

Parents say gang violence is an ongoing problem in the community and more needs to be done to keep their kids safe.

Karina Salcedo was picking up her children around 3 p.m. when Memphis police say a disagreement between two groups ended in gunfire.

In addition to the teens, police say an innocent bystander was also hurt.

“And that’s when I started crying and shaking and I say, I feel afraid,” said Salcedo.

The teens were taken to Le Bonheur and Regional One and an adult went by private vehicle to Baptist East.

Shelby County Schools said the shooting did not impact student dismissal though they were aware of the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation but police believe the shooters took off in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

