Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Clouds, showers and more cool weather on the way!

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to a few high clouds after sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain moves in late Wednesday night after sunset. It will be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Rain will be likely Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

LATE WEEK: A Low Pressure System will slowly move through Thursday and Friday, which will keep clouds and shower chances around. High temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s both days with lows around 50.

WEEKEND: A few clouds could mix with sun Saturday on the back side of the system but full sunshine is expected Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’: Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 10/26
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds move in tonight & rain returns tomorrow
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 10/26
Monday evening weather update
Cool and dry for now, but more rain and a colder pattern is coming