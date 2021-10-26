Clouds, showers and more cool weather on the way!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to a few high clouds after sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain moves in late Wednesday night after sunset. It will be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Rain will be likely Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.

LATE WEEK: A Low Pressure System will slowly move through Thursday and Friday, which will keep clouds and shower chances around. High temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s both days with lows around 50.

WEEKEND: A few clouds could mix with sun Saturday on the back side of the system but full sunshine is expected Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset.

