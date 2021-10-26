Arkansas murder suspect located, arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A murder suspect from Arkansas was captured in Memphis.

An arrest warrant was issued October 8 for Cornell Brown of Texarkana. He is charged with capital murder.

The West Arkansas Task Force (WATF) received information that Brown was in the Memphis area. On October 20, WATF along with the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force of Memphis went to an address on DoubleTree Street where Brown surrendered to deputies without incident.

