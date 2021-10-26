Affidavit: Shooting near Memphis school stemmed from argument over gun, 1 suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a quadruple shooting involving a group of teenagers after shots were fired outside an elementary school Monday afternoon.

The narrative police released says it all started when 19-year-old Erik Sandoval and one of the teens were selling drugs out of a vehicle parked in front of Kingsbury Elementary School, according to a witness.

The witness told police two other teens came up to the vehicle when the group began arguing about a gun. That’s when several shots were fired from multiple guns. Investigators say they located eight shell casings in front of the school.

It happened around 3 p.m. just before children were released from school.

Officer say surveillance video showed Sandoval as one of the suspects responsible for firing shots.

He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

When officers arrived they found one teen had been shot in the leg and finger, another was shot in the chest and a third teen was shot in his side. A bystander was later located with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Only one of the teens is in critical condition.

Police have not reported any other arrests in this case at this time.

