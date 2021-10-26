Advertise with Us
14K pandemic food SNAP cards accidentally deactivated

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 14,000 Mississippi families may see an error message at the grocery store.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services said Tuesday morning that its P-EBT card processing partner mistakenly deactivated 14,000 P-EBT cards for children with an apostrophe in their first or last name on October 25.

A new P-EBT card has already been issued for each of the children affected.

If this includes you, MDHS says there’s no need to call the P-EBT call center.

A replacement card has already been processed for the families affected.

You should expect to receive a new P-EBT card with the remaining unspent benefits in the mail within 7-10 days.

The new P-EBT card will be mailed to the same address as the original 2021 P-EBT card.

MSDH said in a statement, “We apologize for this error made by our contractual vendor. Children will not lose any benefits because of this error.”

The state distributed a total of 380,000 cards.

