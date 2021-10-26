Advertise with Us
1 dead after 2 gunshot vicitms arrive at Memphis hospital

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting after two people arrived at a hospital Monday night.

According to investigators, two shooting victims and two uninjured people pulled up at Regional One in an Infiniti around 11 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition.

Police say it is unclear where the shooting took place.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

