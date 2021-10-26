1 dead after 2 gunshot vicitms arrive at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting after two people arrived at a hospital Monday night.

According to investigators, two shooting victims and two uninjured people pulled up at Regional One in an Infiniti around 11 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition.

Police say it is unclear where the shooting took place.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

On 10/25 at 10:59 pm, officers responded to shooting victims at ROH who arrived in an Infiniti. Victim #1 was pronounced dead, #2 was critical. #3 & #4 were uninjured.

The location of this shooting is undetermined. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 26, 2021

