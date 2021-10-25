Advertise with Us
U.S. health experts monitor new COVID-19 variant growing in the U.K.

(WBRC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AY.4.2, also referred to as “Delta Plus” is a subvariant of the Delta variant, and it is currently spreading in the United Kingdom.

In an appearance on Meet The Press Sunday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “We absolutely are following the genomic sequencing of this very carefully.”

She went on to say that there are a handful of cases of the Delta Plus subvariant in the U.S. but not at the same level as the U.K.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial, said health experts are concerned about a more resistant virus arising.

“We say the fastest horse wins and Delta has been by far the fastest horse. But as Delta gets more immunity against it, both from vaccines and natural infection, there could be an advantage because the fastest horse all of a sudden has obstacles. Then the more agile maybe resistant horses can pop up,” he said.

The CDC reports that just 0.1% of all cases in the U.S. right now are the Delta Plus subvariant.

U.K. health officials report that it is too early to determine if Delta Plus is significantly more infectious than the Delta variant.

Walensky has also said at this point, there is no evidence that Delta Plus impacts the effectiveness of current vaccines or treatments.

Threlkeld is hopeful that we will not see a repeat of the sort of wave that came with the Delta variant.

“We have to keep our eye out for now, but for now I think we’re very optimistic because there’s nothing out there on the immediate horizon,” said Threlkeld.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

