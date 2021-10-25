Advertise with Us
Tennessee Dept. of Health offering COVID-19 booster shots

(WHSV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is set to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots this week to certain populations.

TDH says anyone who has received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and follows the criteria below is eligible for a booster shot:

If you are 18 or older and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at least two months after the initial vaccine, according to TDH.

You are also able to choose which vaccine you want to receive as your booster dose.

TDH says health departments across the state will begin administering the shots starting Monday, October 25. Not all types of vaccines are guaranteed at all sites.

