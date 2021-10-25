Advertise with Us
Suspect arrested after fentanyl seized during search of Memphis home
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A search of a Memphis home led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of fentanyl.

Byron Perry, 40, is charged on counts of possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

Monday, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Merchant Street. During the search, six ounces of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and cash were seized.

Fentanyl and cash
Fentanyl and cash(Source: TBI)

Perry was booked into the Shelby County Jail. No bond has been set.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, 25th Judicial Drug Task Force, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself at Memphis park
