Storms before sunrise, but sunshine returns this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of heavy rain is moving through along a cold front early this morning, but rain will end after 7 am. The rest of the day will feature more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be a breezy northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph. As cooler air moves in behind the front, low temperatures will plummet to the lower to upper 40s tonight.

TODAY: Rain before sunrise 30%. Partly cloudy. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny in the afternoon, but clouds will build back in that evening. Afternoon high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but rain will hold off until late in the day. High temperatures will be near 70 on Wednesday., but will drop down to the 60s on Thursday. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday as a cold front slowly moves through the Mid-South. There may also be a few showers on Friday as the front sits nearby. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s. It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the lower 50s after sunset.

