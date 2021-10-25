Sevier County court clerk found dead in home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office after two bodies were found in a Sevier County home.

Perrin Anderson Sevier County Assistant for Governmental Affairs said Connie Holt General Sessions Court Clerk was found deceased Sunday and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the investigation.

The TBI was unable to release more information other than they’re working alongside the sheriff’s office.

“The TBI has special agents working alongside the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and woman found inside a home in the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive,” a TBI spokesperson said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information when reached for comment.

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk with three divisions Criminal, Civil, and Juvenile, took office on September 1, 2002 as Sevier County’s first General Sessions Court Clerk.

Sevier County announced that General Sessions Court will be canceled through Wednesday.

The Sevier County General Sessions Clerk’s office is closed on Monday, October 25. Those with issues that require immediate attention should call 865.453.6116. — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) October 25, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

