SCS high schools go on lockdown due to investigation, threats

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says two of its high schools have been placed on lockdown Monday due to incidents in the area and a school threat.

Southwind High School was placed on precautionary lockdown as police responded to an incident in the community. SCS did not specify the details of the incident.

Central High School was also placed on precautionary lockdown after rumors of a potential threat to the campus.

The district says there are more officers on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

