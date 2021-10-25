Police searching for shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting two people on Yale Road on October 5.

Police say two men were driving east on Yale Road when they were shot. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them later died from his injuries.

Officers have identified Marke’se Jones as a suspect in the shooting and are asking the public for help identifying his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

