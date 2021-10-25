MLGW to host mobile food pantry at new location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will host its seventh mobile food pantry at a new location.

The event will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

You must bring a valid ID or document that has your address on it.

There can not be more than two households per car.

You will be asked to complete a form.

And to protect the health and safety of all involved, you are asked to stay in your car while volunteers load it with food.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.