MLGW to host mobile food pantry at new location

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will host its seventh mobile food pantry at a new location.

The event will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

You must bring a valid ID or document that has your address on it.

There can not be more than two households per car.

You will be asked to complete a form.

And to protect the health and safety of all involved, you are asked to stay in your car while volunteers load it with food.

