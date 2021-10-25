Memphis Tiges sweep Lemoyne-Owen in exhibition game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are feeling pretty good after their first exhibition game of the season against Lemoyne-Owen Sunday night.

The Tigers had four players out for this one. Most notably, freshman Emoni Bates, was out with a deep thigh bruise.

Chandler Lawson was not playing because the program is waiting for him to be eligible after transferring from Oregon. Landers Nolley held out and Johnathan Lawson was also out for disciplinary reasons.

But there were six coaches with NBA experience on the Memphis and LeMoyne-Owen benches as the two Memphis schools met for the first exhibition game of the season trying to get a feel for where their teams stand.

And the starting five for the Tigers held their own.

Tigers go on to take a sweeping win.

Final score 105-57.

“I felt like I wanted to go big. DeAndre at the three, move Malcolm in there because I feel like he and Jalen can guard pretty well and switch 1-5 and I wanted to see that and they did a fantastic job switching out on the guards and taking the challenge of not allowing straight-line drives or things of that nature,” said Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway is also pleased with how his staff has gelled saying everyone checked their egos at the door and fit in well.

Tigers next exhibition game is Sunday against Lane College.

