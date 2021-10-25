Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Tiges sweep Lemoyne-Owen in exhibition game

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are feeling pretty good after their first exhibition game of the season against Lemoyne-Owen Sunday night.

The Tigers had four players out for this one. Most notably, freshman Emoni Bates, was out with a deep thigh bruise.

Chandler Lawson was not playing because the program is waiting for him to be eligible after transferring from Oregon. Landers Nolley held out and Johnathan Lawson was also out for disciplinary reasons.

But there were six coaches with NBA experience on the Memphis and LeMoyne-Owen benches as the two Memphis schools met for the first exhibition game of the season trying to get a feel for where their teams stand.

And the starting five for the Tigers held their own.

Tigers go on to take a sweeping win.

Final score 105-57.

“I felt like I wanted to go big. DeAndre at the three, move Malcolm in there because I feel like he and Jalen can guard pretty well and switch 1-5 and I wanted to see that and they did a fantastic job switching out on the guards and taking the challenge of not allowing straight-line drives or things of that nature,” said Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway is also pleased with how his staff has gelled saying everyone checked their egos at the door and fit in well.

Tigers next exhibition game is Sunday against Lane College.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kellogg's Picket Event
Block party held on Kellogg’s picket line, as strike nears third week
The first two bills have been filed for the upcoming special session of the Tennessee General...
Bill aims to hold private employers liable for vaccine side effects
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
Memphis Police Car
Police: Two people shot, one dies
COVDID-19 data 10.24.21
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps as seven day average reaches milestone

Latest News

Kennedy Chandler
Vols Chandler on Bob Cousy List
Emoni Bates
Tigers’ Bates named to Erving Award List
Tigers football loses backup QB to portal
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, the American Athletic Conference logo is displayed...
American Athletic Conference rebuilding with 6 C-USA schools