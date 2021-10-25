Advertise with Us
Memphis mayor is thankful as Shelby County hits vaccination milestone

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reached a vaccination milestone on Sunday.

More than 500,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted about the milestone today, thanking city and county leaders for their part in the vaccination effort.

Taking a look at numbers across the rest of the Mid-South, just over 48% of Tennessee’s population is fully vaccinated.

In Mississippi, 46% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 54% of Arkansas is fully vaccinated as well.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

