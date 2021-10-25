Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself at Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in a public park in Memphis.

Korey Thomas, 28, is charged with felony indecent exposure.

According to the affidavit, a woman reported that she was at McFarland Park and Community Center October 5 with her nephews, ages 6 and 9, when she observed a man sitting on a park bench with his genitals exposed.

The woman says the man was masturbating while watching children play at the park and walk to after-school care at the community center. When she confronted him, he fled the scene in a car.

The car’s license plate came back to a vehicle registered to Thomas. The woman who reported the incident also identified Thomas in a six-person lineup.

