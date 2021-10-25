Lakers take win aginst Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies were putting on a show at the Staples Center this weekend.

On Sunday, The Griz played the second night of back-to-back games after coming away with a dramatic win 120-114 over the Clippers Saturday night.

Ja Morant has been looking amazing on the court. Sunday night he had 17 points just in the first half finishing the game with 40 points.

The Lakers managed to grab the win with a final score of 121 -118.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 on the season so far. The Griz play at Portland Wednesday night.

