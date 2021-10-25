Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Memphis police solve small number of 2021 interstate shootings
Memphis police battling growing number of interstate shootings
Memphis Police Car
Police: Two people shot, one dies
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Kellogg's Picket Event
Block party held on Kellogg’s picket line, as strike nears third week
Wendy Moten pulls from her Memphis roots to advance in ‘The Voice’
Wendy Moten pulls from her Memphis roots to advance in ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Memphis mayor is thankful as Shelby County hits vaccination milestone
Memphis mayor is thankful as Shelby County hits vaccination milestone
Arlington business presses through supply chain backup
Arlington business presses through supply chain backup
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal