Germantown police create fundraiser to support officer’s sick daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is teaming up with COP STOP to help a fellow officer’s family.

GPD Officer Brian Quinn’s 4-month-old daughter, Caroline, has been fighting against Atrioventricular Septal Defect. Her heart is not fully developed and she’s already undergone two heart surgeries spending the last month in ICU.

The department and COP STOP are working together to raise money for the Quinn family in multiple ways.

If you wish to help, 8-10 pound smoked Boston Butts will be available for the purchase of $50 along with stainless steel insulated tumblers for $20 and a “Sweet Caroline” wristband for $5.

All items can be picked up at the Tanner Pavilion at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Ground on Dec. 4.

