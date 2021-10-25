Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Education leaders invite Tennesseans to public town halls on education funding

(WAFB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee officials will hold eight town hall events as part of a new review of the state’s K-12 education funding formula.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the focus is student-based funding and how to create a new strategy that will best serve students in Tennessee.

The schedule for the town halls is listed below:

You can RSVP at the Facebook event links under the town hall you want to attend. The hearings will also be livestreamed online.

All Tennesseans can submit comments and questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kellogg's Picket Event
Block party held on Kellogg’s picket line, as strike nears third week
The first two bills have been filed for the upcoming special session of the Tennessee General...
Bill aims to hold private employers liable for vaccine side effects
Memphis Police Car
Police: Two people shot, one dies
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
COVDID-19 data 10.24.21
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps as seven day average reaches milestone

Latest News

File photo of police lights
1 injured in gas station shooting in Orange Mound
Traffic on I-240
Drivers experiencing delays along I-240; officer involved in crash at busy intersection
MLGW to host mobile food pantry at new location
Tennessee special session to tackle COVID-19 mandates this week