Education leaders invite Tennesseans to public town halls on education funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee officials will hold eight town hall events as part of a new review of the state’s K-12 education funding formula.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the focus is student-based funding and how to create a new strategy that will best serve students in Tennessee.

The schedule for the town halls is listed below:

You can RSVP at the Facebook event links under the town hall you want to attend. The hearings will also be livestreamed online.

All Tennesseans can submit comments and questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.

