Dry for now but more rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Drier air will continue to stream into the Mid-South and under clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet into the lower to upper 40s tonight. The pattern will stay dry for Tuesday but a low pressure system will slowly move across the region midweek bringing more clouds and rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to start but clouds will increase by the evening, highs in the lower 70s and winds out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the low 50s and light wind.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but rain will hold off until late in the day. High temperatures will be near 70 on Wednesday, but they will drop down to the 60s on Thursday. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday as a cold front slowly moves through the Mid-South. There may also be a few showers on Friday as the front sits nearby. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s. It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the lower 50s after sunset.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.