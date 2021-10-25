Advertise with Us
Dads work to change tone of high school after massive fights and nearly 2 dozen arrests

By KSLA Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A group of dads has come together in an effort to change the tone on their children’s school campus.

According to KSLA, “Dads on Duty” formed after massive fights broke out at Southwood High School in Louisiana and nearly two dozen arrests were made.

The dads start just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement.

They walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time and look their best.

“We just kind of walk around and give good energy and speak to the kids,” Michael R. Lafitte II said.

What started as a group of five, “Dads on Duty” has grown by the dozens and they continue to recruit more members.

“You know it makes a difference when kids know there are parents on campus. We just made the initiative to come and just walk around,” Zachery Johnson said.

The dads say they are not a security force, just fathers hoping to change the narrative on campus.

They say the program is received well by the students.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

