Crash, overturned vehicle cause traffic delays on I-240

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your morning commute may be delayed if you normally travel on I-240. Drivers are experiencing backed-up traffic due to an overturned vehicle and a crash.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras show traffic moving slowly on I-240 westbound at Poplar Avenue The left lane is blocked. Drivers are able to pass on the right.

And a vehicle is flipped over on the I-240/I-40 ramp toward Sycamore View Road. The ramp is closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

You can use Summer Avenue to Sycamore View Road to get back on I-40.

Early morning rain is also causing water to sit on the roadway which could cause some trouble.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

