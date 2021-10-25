Crash, overturned vehicle cause traffic delays on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your morning commute may be delayed if you normally travel on I-240. Drivers are experiencing backed-up traffic due to an overturned vehicle and a crash.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras show traffic moving slowly on I-240 westbound at Poplar Avenue The left lane is blocked. Drivers are able to pass on the right.

UPDATE: Only right lane is passable. https://t.co/uiEHcp34bW — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) October 25, 2021

And a vehicle is flipped over on the I-240/I-40 ramp toward Sycamore View Road. The ramp is closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

You can use Summer Avenue to Sycamore View Road to get back on I-40.

RAMP is closed! Use Summer Ave. to Sycamore View Rd. back to I-40. https://t.co/MUK0KbX3Z7 — Janeen GordonWMC (@JaneenGordonWMC) October 25, 2021

Early morning rain is also causing water to sit on the roadway which could cause some trouble.

